EDO State Head of Service (HoS) Anthony Okungbowa has said Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deserves re-election on September 19 following his commitment to developing the state.

He said re-electing Obaseki for another four years would allow him to consolidate on his achievements, thereby moving Edo State forward.

Okungbowa spoke in Benin at the weekend as a special guest of honour at the Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency’s (EDSTMA’s) inauguration of its academy and the passing out parade of 265 personnel of the agency.

The event was attended by Police Commissioner Babatunde Kokumo and other heads of security and paramilitary agencies.

Okungbowa hailed EDSTMA for the training and controlling traffic throughout the 18 local governments.

He noted that the recruitment into EDSTMA took 265 people from the labour market.

The Nation

– Jul. 15, 2020 @ 09:59 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)