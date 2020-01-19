YOUTHS of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party have urged National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking the Edo PDP to avoid implosion ahead of the party congresses.

It said the plot by State Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, to impose Senator Odion Ugbesia as his successor at the congress would cause the party to fail in the forth coming governorship election.

Four persons have indicated interest to succeeď Chief Orbih whose tenure ends in March this year.

The four persons are Senator Odion Ugbesia, Engr. Fred Okah, Tony Azegbemin and Chief Omi Imoisili

Coordinator of the PDP youths under the aupices of PDP Youths for Justice, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, in a press statement issued in Benin City tasked Secondus to tackle Edo PDP crisis at the party’s National Working Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 21.

Alhaji Kadiri said Senator Ugbesia was not fit to pilot the affairs of the Edo PDP.

Kadiri stated that the best option for the PDP to be united and strong after the congresses was for the party to revert back to its zoning principles.

According to him, “Chief Orbih is attempting to kill Edo PDP after his tenure which is why he is pushing for Senator Ugbesia.

“Ugbesia achieved nothing as a Senator and cannot lead Edo PDP to the seat of power in Edo.

“The party can zoned the Chairmanship to Owan axis or Edo South senatorial district which has not produced the chairman since 1999.

“We are putting Secondus on notice to save Edo PDP. Any attempt to allow Chief Orbih have his way would put the in jeopardy.

Also, the Concerned Youth Forum of Edo PDP led by Mr. Obaruakporo John blamed Chief Orbih for the party’s failure to produce governor in Edo in his twelve years as the party chairman.

Obaruakporo said Edo Central has won all elections for PDP from Presidential to House of Assembly since 1999 except in 2019 when the chairman forced all the candidates on the party and it resulted to total failure.

“But the Edo Central has never produced Governor or Deputy Governor in Edo State. In all previous elections Governorship has always been zoned but now that its obviously the turn of Edo Central to produce Governorship candidate for PDP, the Dan Orbih led leadership have planned a coup against Edo Central by leaving the zoning open to all for contest but this is not happening without some betrayals & traitors from Edo Central collaborating with Orbih to effect his hineous plan.

“Everyone has tried to massage the ego of Mr. Dan Orbih to see him through to the end of his tenure without brewing crisis so that PDP can have a stable party into the 2020 election.

Rather Dan Orbih is seeing the calm attitude of everyone as a sign of weakness, hence he is still trying to force his choice candidate on the Party and hand pick the Exco on all PDP Leadership.

“Edo South leaders have consistently maintained that they would love to see an Esan man from Edo Central become Governor but for the traitors from Esanland who have in the past been beneficiaries of late Chief Anthony Anenih’s goodwill have resolute in betraying the mandate of Esanland in demanding for the Governorship slot.

“Today we are all looking forward to PDP producing a winning Chairman in the forthcoming congress and saying goodbye to a chairman that was never able to bring PDP back to Government house.

“PDP must get it right without allowing the outgoing Chairman to force failure of the past into the incoming Executive; if they are serious about the future of the PDP in Edo State,” he said.

Senator Ugbesia in his reaction said nothing would stop his ambition adding that the agitating youths “need prayers”.

Edo Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, had earlier said the party does not know any of its support groups by these names. He said many local government chairmen have pledged support for Ugbesia. – The Nation

– Jan. 19, 2020 @ 15:17 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)