THE Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Okiye, on Thursday promised to partner Angie Epilepsy Foundation to create awareness about epilepsy in the state.

Okiye made the promise when members of the foundation visited him in his office in Benin.

Okiye said: ” Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain. it is not as bad as some terminal diseases. It is treatable.

“I want to commend the foundation for the advocacy initiative and to say that l will be part of it so that the awareness that the disorder is not a death sentence will be created

“Epilepsy is an ailment like every other one that can be managed and treated.

“l assure you that l will support the foundation to continue to treat and manage sufferers of the ailment,” he said.

Earlier, Founder of Angie Epilepsy Foundation, Mrs. Angela Asemota, told the speaker that she was in his office to introduce the humanitarian services the foundation was carried out in the state to him.

Asemota said the foundation was carrying out public awareness campaigns to enlighten the public that epilepsy was treatable.

“We are here to introduce the humanitarian work we are doing to you and to ask for the partnership to carry out awareness campaigns to enlighten the public that the disease is treatable

“Most people do not know that Epilepsy is treatable, so many parents lock their children up to die when they have the disease.

“With this advocacy, parents will now know that epileptic children can go to school like normal children.

According to her, we are also here to invite you to the celebration of the foundation’s purple day coming up in March.

Meanwhile, members of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) representing the five Ijaw clans in Edo also visited the speaker to appeal to the state government to open the NNPC floating station and to provide infrastructure in the area. (NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 9:05 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)