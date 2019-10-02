THE Edo Chief Judge, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, has urged Nigerians to adopt children from orphanage homes in order to bring them up properly and prevent them from turning to crime.

Ikponmwen made this appeal on Wednesday when she led judges, magistrates and judicial officers in the state judiciary, on a fitness walk from the high court premises to Iwinosa orphanage home, Stadium road, Benin.

She opined that if orphans were properly adopted, they would be brought up decently and this would prevent them from becoming criminals or constituting nuisance in the society.

According to her, the leadership of orphanage homes cannot handle the upbringing of such children alone, hence the appeal becomes necessary.

She, however, made some donations including toiletries and provisions to the children at the orphanage on behalf of the judiciary.

In her welcome address, the proprietress of the home, Mrs Veronica Egbon, said the orphanage houses 15 children of different categories; abandoned babies, motherless babies, and those born by lunatics.

One of the children at the home, Miss Pamela, a teenager, appreciated the Chief Judge for her kind gesture after the donation.

