THE Edo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), says the forthcoming governorship election in the state is not worth the blood of any citizens of the state.

Pastor Joseph Osagiede, the factional APC Publicity Secretary, stated this in Benin while declaring Friday, Feb. 21 for all party faithful to fast and pray for peace in the state.

Osagiede noted that the one-day prayer would touch and change the hearts of those fanning the embers of crisis in the state.

“We are calling for this prayer and fasting in view of the activities that have been taking place in this state in the past few weeks.

“We have had a series of crises and some forms of bombings and attacks on some individuals.

“We don’t want a continuation of that. We believe that the governorship election is not worth the blood of anybody. No one should die because of election,” he said.

He said the party wanted peace in Edo and Nigeria adding that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of crisis and rancour.

“We are calling on the citizens to join in this one-day fasting and prayer tomorrow (Friday), to pray to God that there should be peace in Edo.

“We are seeking God’s intervention so that those who want to make the state ungovernable for Godwin Obaseki to have a rethink and give peace a chance,” he added.

According to him, although the one-day fasting and prayer is for peace, it is also to thank God for giving Edo a corrupt-free governor. (NAN)

Feb. 20, 2020

