A group known as the Northern Professionals platform resident in Edo on Thursday pledged their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for September 19.

In a statement signed by Abdallah Tureta in Benin, the group said that the Northern Professionals resident in Edo resolved to throw their weight behind Ize-Iyamu because of his leadership qualities.

“We are assuring him of our collective support to ensure his victory at the polls in September,” he said.

Tureta commended the APC for appointing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for the Edo election.

“Our resolve to back the APC candidate in Edo governorship election is in solidarity with Ganduje appointed as the chairman of the campaign council.

“We came to understand that the wisdom behind Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the Campaign Council is to make sure that no opportunity is left unattended to win the election.

“His sophistication and skills in politics are acknowledged across ” board.

“We resolve to do this after our conviction that his leadership of the campaign council is an indication that APC is willing and ready to win the election.

“As somebody who has developed his state, both in human and infrastructure, Ganduje could also be a pillar in influencing the blueprint of how to move Edo forward when our candidate wins.

“Which we are very hopeful that he would deliver. It is still fresh in our memories how President Muhammadu Buhari sometime last year, commended Ganduje after becoming the best performing governor for three consecutive months as then rated by the APC Progressive Governors Forum.

“This among other things are what informed the decision of the APC to appoint Ganduje to chair this Campaign Council for Edo governorship election.

” And we are sure that with our support and that of large chunk of Edo population, Ganduje is shouldering a sellable gubernatorial material.

“We challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come forward and showcase the feats they achieved under their candidate,” Tureta said. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)