DAN Orbih, Chairman, South-South Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to strengthen the party structure in the zone ahead of the Sept. 19, Edo governorship election.

Orbih said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

He said that his zone was not just strategic in ensuring victory for Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s relection in Edo, but was at a vantage position ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the zone would experience breath of fresh air with new positive beginnings for the betterment of the party.

“At my assumption of office as the zonal chairman of our party in the South-South, I can say that my zone has become the first zone under the present situation to have all the states in the zone as PDP states.

“There is no zone that can take that credit; so to a large extent, my coming on board has further strengthened the party not just in the zone, but the country at large.

“And this is very key as we match towards 2023”, he said.

Orbih, however, advised Obaseki to remain focused and ride on the sentiments of the Edo people who were convinced he needed more time to complete the works he had started.

The South-South caretaker committee chairman urged Edo people to expect something different in governance.

“Edo people will see a government that will be well supported by the party, and a government that will respect the manifesto of the party to carry out its promises to the people of the state.

NAN

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

