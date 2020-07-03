THE United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a seven-member campaign support council to work for the victory of Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu is the APC governorship candidate for the forthcoming Edo governorship election slated for Sept. 19.

In a statement issued by the chapter on Friday in Abuja, the seven-member support council was inaugurated by Mr Ade Omole, leader of the APC UK chapter.

The inaugural event was attended by UK APC chieftains, Dr Ibrahim Emorkpaire who is a former APC national chairmanship aspirant, Mr Femi Omogbai, Mrs Ifeoma Faruk, Mr Abraham Jimawo, and Mr Felix Ajayi among others.

According to Omole, members of the council would work round the clock for the victory of Ize-Iyamu and the APC in Edo.

He appreciated the team for keeping it simple but effective, adding that the campaign support council was not in competition with any other group but to complement campaign efforts to ensure Ize-Iyamu’s electoral victory.

Omole said the support council would not be raising funds or serve as a conduit for raised funds, saying that the activities of the group would be solely funded by the chapter and individual members.

He reiterated that Ize-Iyamu’s agenda would focus on security and social welfare, infrastructure development and urban renewal.

Omole said that Ize-Iyamu would also focus on manpower development and training, public-private partnership, leadership, and employment creation and empowerment.

He noted that at present, there was a lot of tension in the state arising from Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s style of governance which he claimed had negatively impacted the state’s ability to attract foreign investments.

“Top on the list of Ize-Iyamu’s agenda is to restore security and order through the improvement of the state security architecture in order to put a stop to the hideous situation where sitting commissioners and citizens of the state are kidnapped in broad daylight.

“Ize-Iyamu’s goal is to win back the confidence of investors as that is crucial to revenue generation.

“It is on record that he is a grassroots personality with a close affinity with the people of the state and he is also deeply worried by the rising poverty, especially in rural communities.

“Ize-Iyamu has prepared a range of policy programmes that will create opportunities in the communities, empower the people, and provide gainful engagement that will serve the twin-purpose of eradicating poverty and building competence,” Omole said.

He said that the APC governorship candidate for the forthcoming Edo governorship election would transform the state positively and restore its lost glory if elected.

“Our objective in the United Kingdom is to use our over two million per day traffic on social media and political cloud to promote and project our candidate to victory,” Omole stressed.

According to the statement, members of the support council include: Dr Ibrahim Emorkpaire (International Leader), Mr Felix Adewale Ajayi (Director General), Mr Obamwonyi Obadigie (Deputy Director- General).

Others are Mrs Ifeoma Faruk (Deputy Director-General), Mr Femi Omogbai (Secretary), Mrs Juliet Ogbeifun (Deputy Secretary) and Mrs Ifeoma Nwankwo (Social Media Strategy Adviser).

NAN

– July 03, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT

