GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has expressed the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to flush out thugs from motor parks across the state.

Obaseki made the call when he received the National President of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, on a courtesy visit to Government House in Benin on Wednesday.

He said members of the union were law-abiding and were not thugs or miscreants, noting that some other persons who were not employed hanged around the motor parks fomenting trouble in the state.

“We are going to work, corporate and collaborate with you to flush out those thugs and miscreants who are already fomenting trouble in the State.

“We would work and ensure they don’t have space to operate in the state.

“Our role as a government is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

“If people are busy, they will not have time for trouble. We need to work together to ensure the state is free from miscreants and thugs,’’ the governor said.

He assured the group that his administration would continue to work and support the group as they had been supportive since the inception of his administration.

Obaseki commended the NURTW in the state for their support in the reform and mode of collecting revenue in motor parks across the state.

Earlier in his address, the NURTW president said the national executive were in Edo to show support and identify with the state council.

He acknowledged the developmental strides of the Obaseki-led administration and appealed for full cooperation of government to allow members contribute to the economic development of the state. (NAN)

– Oct 17, 2019 @ 9:25 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)