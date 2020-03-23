THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will tomorrow arraign the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Winnifred Oyo-Ita.

She will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

A statement by the Acting Head, Media, and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, confirmed the trial of Winnifred Oyo-Ita and eight others.

The statement said: “Others to be arraigned along with Oyo-Ita are: Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited; Garba Umar and his companies: Slopes International Limited; Gooddeal Investments Limited; Ubong Okon Effiok and his own company, U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

“They will be arraigned for fraud in relation to Duty Tour Allowances, DTA; Estacodes; conference fees fraud and receiving kickbacks on contracts.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Oyo-Ita, in her roles in the civil service as Director, Permanent Secretary and Head of Service, used her companies as well as Effiok’s and Umar’s companies as fronts to receive kickbacks from contractors of various ministries and parastatals where she worked.

“The former head of service in collusion with Effiok who was her Special Assistant, along with one Titus Okunriboye Tosin, made bogus claims of fictitious DTA, Estacodes, conference fees which were paid by the government to the accounts of the suspects.” – The Nation

