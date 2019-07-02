A former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said the probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission cannot find anything against him.

The anti-graft agency is probing the two-term tenure of the former Kwara State governor as well as his four-year administration as the President of the Senate.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday denied engaging in any form of media war with the EFCC since the agency had no strong case against him.

Part of the statement read, “We need to reiterate that Dr Saraki is not interested in obstructing any investigation by the EFCC or any security agency. While the EFCC claims that it is investigating the office of the Senate President between 2015 and 2019, we make bold to say it is just on a wild goose chase.

“That office has nothing to do with contract awards and handling of the finances of the National Assembly. These are functions of the bureaucracy of the National Assembly, otherwise known as the National Assembly Management.”

The statement maintained that Saraki had not engaged in any media war with the EFCC; rather, it claimed that Saraki had been at the receiving end of the media onslaught sponsored from the office of the EFCC.

It added “Various documents and court processes from the agency have been given to a particular newspaper for publication.

“In fact, while the EFCC distributed copies of its letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court immediately it was submitted, we are still surprised how Saraki’s response written early May found its way into a newspaper last Sunday.

-PUNCH

– July 2, 2019 @08:10 GMT

