THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Akwa Ibom said it recovered over N300 million from corrupt persons since January till date in the state.

The Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Garuba Dugum, disclosed this at the sensitisation programme to mark the International Corruption Day in Uyo on Monday.

“From January to date, we have recovered over N300 million from corrupt persons and this is small zone compared to other places, yet we are trying our best to see that we move forward.

“The commission has arrested so many corrupt officials in the state. We have convicted over 60 persons in our records from January to December in Akwa Ibom,” Dugum said.

The zonal head of the commission said that the theme of the event was “Zero Tolerance to Corruption’’ adding that the commission collaborated with stakeholders to sensitise the public on ills of corruption.

Officials of the commission carried placards with inscriptions such as “Say no to Corruption, “Every no counts”, “Let’s break the chain of corruption”, “Join in the fight of corruption”, “Corruption is a cancer, Let’s kill corruption now”, “Let’s stand against corruption.”

Other inscriptions are: “A better society free from corrupt is possible through collective actions”, “Combating corruption, a sustainable path to Africa transformation”, “Walk against financial flows”, among others.

“If they allow corruption to go on, they will not be able to get the impact of development,” he said.

Dugum, who noted that suspected “yahoo boys“ who were arrested in Akwa Ibom for deceiving so many people, disclosed that some of the suspected internet fraudsters had been arrested in the state.

He said while some of the suspected had been prosecuted and convicted, others were awaiting trial.

“If we allow corruption to continue in our country, it will reach a point where it will backfire and if it backfires, we will now know the consequences of it“,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 9, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

