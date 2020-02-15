The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has adopted proactive measures to strengthen partnership with traditional institutions and religious leaders to enhance fight against corruption.

Dr Aminu Gusau, Director, Organisational Support of the Commission, stated this on Friday when he led 10 million Youths Walk Against Corruption to the palace of Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise jointly organised in collaboration between the EFCC and National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) was attended by students and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state.

Gusau noted that corruption was responsible for the infrastructural set back which resulted in the sufferings of innocent Nigerians.

He said the campaign was aimed at sensitising the youths on ills associated with corruption and the need to champion the campaign to achieve corrupt free society.

“Since the commission was established by the law, we will not spare anybody involved in corruption case,” he said, adding that the commission would not relent in the fight against corruption in the country.

Gusau thanked NYSC, the management of the Federal University Gusau (FUG) and CSOs for their support and participation in the exercise.

Prof. Magaji Garba, the Vice Chancellor of the university, described the exercise as a welcome development.

Garba represented by Dr Aliyu Gadanga, the University Librarian, reiterated its commitment to support the commission in the campaign against corruption.

“The university as an institution providing training to the youths, is committed to partner with EFFC to have good leaders of tomorrow,” Gadanga said.

Also Speaking, the state NYSC Coordinator, Namallam Taura expressed readiness of the scheme to support the commission in discharging its constitutional mandate.

Taura noted that over 500 corps members including NYSC personnel participated in the rally.

“The NYSC as training ground for graduates in the country is partnering with the commission on various programmes against corruption,” he said.

On his part, the Coordinator of the CSOs, Mr Ibrahim Dosara disclosed that about 32 organisations participated in the event.

Dosara said the focus on youth in the campaign is premised to positively prepare the youth for a better future of the country.

Responding, the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, urged the commission to engage traditional and religious leaders in its activities to enhance anti corruption crusade.

“As traditional rulers, we are ever ready to support you to fight corruption in the society.

“I commend the officials of the commission for their hard work toward fight against corruption.

“You have a lot of task before you, I am advising you, you shouldn’t fear any body,” the emir said.

Bello identified unemployment as one of the major reason corruption was on the increase in the country.

He called on government at all levels to create more employment opportunities for youths in the country.

The monarch also advocated for introduction of policies to check political thuggery and drug abuse in the society.

NAN reports that the team had earlier visited Gov. Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau.

Matawalle reiterated his administration’s commitment to fight corruption and vowed to punish any civil servants found wanting irrespective of their positions.

“As Part of my administration’s efforts to fight corruption in the state, we established Bureau of Public Procurement in addition to state’s Anti Corruption Commission,” the governor said. (NAN)

