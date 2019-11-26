THE Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and President Alpha Condé of Guinea on Monday, November 25, 2019 reached an agreement that will see the Commission, assist the West African country, establish an anti-corruption agency.

The agreement was reached in Conakry, the country’s capital following President Conde’s invitation of Magu and request for EFCC’s assistance towards establishing an anti-corruption agency in the country.

Speaking with Magu, President Conde disclosed that the success stories of the EFCC in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, informed the choice of the Commission as a mentor organization for his country’s anti-corruption agency.

Apart from the meeting with Conde, the EFCC Chairman held meeting with leading figures in the country’s economy towards the proposal. They included: Namory Camara, managing director of the country’s agency in charge of private investment, Dr. Mohamed L Doumbouya, the ministerial advisor in charge of financial institutions, Gabriel Courtis, minister of Investment and Kouyaté, special adviser to President Conde.

He also held a meeting with officers from the different law enforcement agencies of the country, that included Colonel Camara Tregbore, secretary general of Guinea’s High Crimes Commission.

Addressing the law enforcement officers of the country, Magu charged them on the need for collaboration in the fight against corruption.

He also called for anti-corruption sensitisation of Guineans, assuring that language difference between Guineans and Nigerians would not constitute a barrier in the project execution, as EFCC’s staff would be available for translation and interpretation at the EFCC Academy, where the Guinean anti-corruption officials would be trained.

A statement by the EFCC quoted Magu as commending President Conde’s initiative and that “the body language of the president is enough message to the people. It shows that corruption will not be tolerated in Guinea”.

While meeting with the delegation of Nigerians in the Diaspora at the Nigerian Embassy in Conakry, Magu enlightened them on the activities of the Commission and further urged them to take advantage of the prevailing conducive business environment in Nigeria and come home and invest in the economy.

