THE acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has urged university students in the country to beware of financial gains that are too attractive, stating that such offers most times, turn out to be fraud.

Magu gave the charge on Thursday, September 19, 2019 when students of the Banking and Finance Department of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, MAUTECH, Adamawa State paid a scheduled visit to the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

Addressing the students on behalf of the Acting Chairman, a staff of the Advance Fee Fraud Unit, Njideka Nnam, enlightened them on the different fraudulent activities perpetuated by individuals and financial institutions through the internet and advised them to beware of financial gains that are too attractive, adding that most of the offers they see on internet, are indeed fraudulent.

Also the head of Cybercrime Unit, Saad Abubakar, urged the students to be careful in the use of the internet and ensure that they protect their personal financial information in order not to fail victim of fraud.

According to him, never forget that whatever you search on the internet, will always come back searching for you.

He enjoined the students to join in the fight against corruption by making sure that they are transparent in all their dealings.

Speaking on the Role of Digital Forensics in combating cybercrime, a staff of the Forensic Section, Muktar Bello, explained how digital forensics have helped tremendously in retrieving lost files and evidence of fraud by scammers, adding that there is no information that cannot be retrieved from any devices.

The Head, Public Interface Unit, Tony Orilade, spoke on the role of the Social Media in the fight against corruption, explaining that it was a strong tool to fight corruption.

The leader of delegation and lecturer with the institution, Ahmed Lamidu, thanked the commission for the knowledge impacted on the students, adding that the visit to the Commission had given them the practical insights into the operations of the EFCC.

– Sept. 21, 2019 @ 16:15 GMT |

