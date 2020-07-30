GOVERNOR Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Muslims in the state to ensure a low key Eid-el-Kabir celebration while observing all safety protocols against COVID-19.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said in a statement in Akure on Thursday that the governor also called for joint prayers and actions to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The statement quoted Akeredolu as urging Muslims to use the occasion to showcase the principles of love, sacrifice, and tolerance which Allah had revealed for the guidance of the people.

The governor said the occasion was also an opportunity for Muslims to offer special prayers for peace, unity, and adequate security for the state ahead of the Oct. 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu wished all Muslims across the state a joyful celebration while assuring them of a better and prosperous state. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 17:49 GMT |

