NO fewer than 3,000 vulnerable persons received foodstuff and cash donations in Sokoto on Thursday by the Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation, an NGO, for the Friday Eid- el-Kabir celebrations.

Also called Eid al-Adha or festival of sacrifice, Eid el-Kabir is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God’s command.

The Federal Government has, therefore, declared July 30 and July 31, 2020, for Muslims in the country to join the world in celebrating Eid el-Kabir.

At the launch of the food items/cash distribution in Sokoto, the foundation’s Programme Officer, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, said that the items would be given to groups of less privileged persons, remand homes, orphanages and custodian centres.

Abubakar said that the gesture was part of the foundation’s support to vulnerable people “so that they would also celebrate and enjoy the sallah”.

He added that the founder of the organisation, former governor of Sokoto State, considers such act as a social responsibility to cater to the less privileged persons at a time like this.

He urged other well to do people, as well as those with sufficient means of income to contribute part of their earnings to helping indigent persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated include bags of rice, vegetable oil and cash.

Some of the beneficiaries, Malama A’ishatu Adamu, Ruqayyaty Bello, Yusha’u Tangaza and Abubakar Aminu, thanked the foundation for the gesture. (NAN)

