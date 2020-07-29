THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti Command, has deployed 1,000 personnel to ensure the free flow of traffic in major roads in the state during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs. Funmilayo Akinlade, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, said that the personnel would comprise 300 regular marshals and 700 special marshals.

Akinlade urged motorists to be safety conscious and adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations during and after the Eid-El-Kabir period.

She said that the FRSC, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, would carry out special patrol operations during the Sallah festivity from July 29 to Aug. 8.

“The objective of the special patrol operations is to ensure that all road users enjoy quality travels, devoid of any traffic burden or stress, as the safety of lives and property is important to the corps.

“The highways across Ekiti will experience high visibility of the corps, as the command has deployed over 300 of its regular marshals to man the roads for full enforcement of traffic laws and orders.

“The patrol will also ensure adherence to the government’s directive on COVID-19, hitch-free traffic flow, and prompt rescue of possible road traffic crash victims.

“About 700 special marshals across the state have also been engaged to complement the regular marshals in traffic control at junctions, areas usually characterized by traffic gridlocks within the cities and robust public enlightenment programmes.

“Enforcement will be intensified on overloading, compliance with COVID-19 protocols, including adherence to social/physical distancing at transport terminals and in travels, use of facemasks as well as other life-threatening traffic offences,” Akinlade said.

She further warned motorists against violation of any traffic rules, saying that there would be mobile courts to try and prosecute offenders.

“The mobile courts, with magistrates, will be sitting to aid immediate trial of erring traffic violators during the festivity,” the sector commander said.

Akinlade, while enjoining the public to cooperate with the corps to ensure safe movements during the period, wished all Muslim faithful happy Eld-el Kabir celebrations. (NAN)

