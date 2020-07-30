THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adamawa Sector Command, has deployed 534 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state.

Mr Ocheja Ameh, Sector Commander, stated this during a press conference in Yola on Wednesday.

He said that the deployment was aimed at having zero traffic crash during the festive period in the state.

He pointed out that such period usually attracted more commuters in and out of the State.

“With the Federal Government earlier approved ease of lockdown on inter-state travels, it means many people will join their loved ones in various states to celebrate together.

“During the complete lockdown period, people could not travel to see their families or for business engagements, for months, until now, with the public holidays,” he said.

The Commander advised road users on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols by using face marks, maintaining social/physical distancing in motor parks, as well as inside vehicles.

He also advised motorists and other road users to be safety conscious as they moved around during the break. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 12:45 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)