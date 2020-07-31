GOV. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Muslims to use the period of Eid-el-Kabir to pray peace and stability in the country.

Ganduje made the call while briefing newsmen shortly after observing the Eid prayer at Kofar-Mata praying ground in Kano metropolis on Friday.

He said: “I call on Nigerians irrespective of their religious background to continue to pray for peace, stability, unity, security and an end to Coronavirus pandemic.

“I also urge Muslims to remain steadfast and imbibe the culture of compassion, honesty and peaceful coexistence.”‎

Ganduje added that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities came at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.‎

He enjoined the people of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols to stem further spread of the pandemic.‎

‎The governor thanked Almighty Allah for his innumerable mercies that made it possible to witness this blessed day.

‎In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof Sani Zahradeen, urged Muslims faithful to pray for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic and insecurity in the country.

‎Zahradeen admonished Muslims faithful to use good teachings of the Eid-el-Kabir to promote love and brotherhood as well as live in peace and harmony with one another.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports thousands ‎of Muslims faithful including children dressed in colourful attires attended the prayer session.

NAN also reports that security personnel were deployed at the prayer grounds to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

‎Some of the residents, who spoke to NAN, commended the state government for making it possible for the Eid prayer to be conducted in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alhaji Karami Animu, a resident, said that the gesture would enable them ‎to collectively pray for an end to the pandemic, insurgency, banditry and other security challenges in the country.

Aminu also commended security agencies for ensuring adequate security during the festive season.

The prayer session was attended by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero; government functionaries, members of the state and national assemblies and head of security agencies as well as community and religious leaders. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)