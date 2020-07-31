A National Assembly member, Rep. Taiwo Kolawole, has urged his constituents to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir in moderations as Nigeria is still facing challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

Kolawole, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency, advised them to celebrate the festival cautiously according to COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We should celebrate in a way to maintain the social distance protocol, ensure we avoid unnecessary gathering and partying to prevent the deadly disease,” he said in his Sallah messages to Muslim faithful.

Also, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government area, called on Muslims to be cautious of their health, and exercise patience in the face of prevailing situations, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egunjobi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rotimi Suleiman, on Friday, said that Sallah celebration was an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

“His courage, tolerance, and sincere commitment created the rationale for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 has brought about distasteful situations, precipitating several deaths, and loss of jobs.

“Also, many industries unable to pay dividends, except for internet service providers and the likes, who are bucking the trend and smiling to the bank.

“The pandemic has foisted on us, a new, normal, social distancing and a weird fashion in the form of face masks.

“My advice to you is to ‘calm down’, in no distant future, we shall get our groove back.

“To people of faith denied of the right to congregate as much as they want, particularly, our Muslim brothers on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and their Christian counterparts, this cup will soon Passover us and the usual order shall return,” he said.

In his message, Mr. David Famuyiwa, the Executive Chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), urged them to embrace the spirit of sacrifice as exhibited in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

“It is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s act of sacrifice and a strong belief in Allah.

“As we celebrate, it is very important we reflect on his teachings and life as a man of strong faith, endurance, commitment, and apply it in our day to day activities for the betterment of our lives,” he said.

According to him, at a time like this, when the world is still fighting the dreaded COVID-19, we need to be more cautious as we celebrate.

“We should make moderation our watchword and observe all specified guidelines on the pandemic to avoid its spread,” Famuyiwa said.

He said it was important to

embrace cleanliness as its next to godliness, and ensure they disposed of their waste properly to avoid the outbreak of diseases or blockage of drainages that could lead to a flood.

The chairman, however, prayed that the blessings of Prophet Ibrahim should be their portions as they celebrate. (NAN)

Jul. 31, 2020

