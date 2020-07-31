THE Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency, (FERMA), Mr. Femi Bamisile, has called for concerted efforts and prayers by Nigerians to halt the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and insecurity challenges in the Country.

Bamisile, who represents Ekiti-South Federal Constituency II, stated this in a Sallah message to Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the socio-economic and political situations confronting the country can be subdued with prayers and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

Bamisile decried the hardship caused by Coronavirus and the activities of bandits in some parts of the country.

The lawmaker appealed to Muslim faithful not to be disenchanted in their commitments to nation-building.

He urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithfuls to ensure that they keep to all COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) and co-exist peacefully with their Christian brothers for stability and economic prosperity.

Bamisile said: “As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, let us bear in mind that despite the joyous mood, our nation is under siege at this time.

“Let us endeavour to make that sacrifices through prayer supplications for Allah to redirect the fortunes of our dear country.

“The focal lesson of Eid-el-Kabir has been faithfulness of Prophet Ibrahim in God and this must be brought to bear in our national life, not only by Muslim adherents, but by all Nigerian citizens.

“Prayers, loyalty, hard-work, honesty, and faithfulness as well as Godliness are the requisite criteria to build a nation.

“I urge all of us to continue to see things from this broader spectrum that, no nation can grow under the tension of ethnicity, religious bigotry, political upheavals and hatred.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah to whom the celebration is dedicated, continue to listen to our prayers and grant all our heart desires.”(NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

