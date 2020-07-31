THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State council has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The union in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Salihu Alkali and Sunday John on Friday in Lafia, also urged Muslims to intensify prayers for Nigeria.

The union also congratulated Governor Abdullahi Sule and the entire citizens of the state for their various sacrifices that the Eid-el-kabir signify.

“This period offers the opportunity for sober reflection on individuals’ relationship with Allah and to pray for unity, mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among all citizens.

“It’s also a time to intensify prayer for Allah in his infinite mercy to intervene in the insecurity and other challenges bedeviling Nigeria,” the statement said.

The union urged leaders at various levels to discharge their responsibilities with the fear of God devoid of sentiments.

It appealed to all Nigerians and people of good conscious support the authorities in order to challenges confronting the country.

The union also encouraged people to take personal responsibility by observing all coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus ravaging the world. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

