THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom says it has deployed no fewer than 1, 200 personnel to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Mr. Samuel Fadeyi, NSCDC’s Commandant in the state, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Thursday.

Fadeyi said the deployment of personnel would cover mosques, borders, recreation centres, and other strategic areas.

“To ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state, we have deployed 1,200 personnel across the 31 local government areas,” he said.

He said that apart from surveillance and general security duties, the personnel would be expected to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Fadeyi said the deployment became necessary to beef up security and to forestall breakdown of law and order.

He urged personnel of the corps to maintain the utmost professionalism in dealing with members of the public.

“The general public is also urged to cooperate with our men by obeying safety guidelines as they celebrate,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 13:59 GMT |

