THE Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, has deployed 2,000 personnel for special operations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

State Commandant of the corps, Mr Makinde Ayinla, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Wednesday that the personnel were deployed to places of worship, markets, recreational areas, correctional service centres, as well as highways for hitch free celebration.

He also said that surveillance patrol teams have equally been drafted to places of human gathering to monitor activities of criminal elements who may want to disturb the peace of the state.

He explained that the command counter terrorist unit has been placed on red alert to tackle any act of terrorism that may rear its face anytime.

He said that the crisis management unit has also been positioned to control and regulate free flow of traffic and prevent accident.

The commandant called on residents of the state to be conscious of their environment and remain vigilant at all times.

He called on residents to report any suspicious movement of persons to the law enforcement agents, while also appealing to parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards.

He also advised the youths to be law abiding and shun any act of lawlessness and violence.

He warned that the command would deal with criminal elements in the state in accordance with the law.

Ayinla called on Muslim faithful to continue in the spirit of love, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence as they celebrate the Eld-el-kabir. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 12:19 GMT |

