THE Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Command in Plateau says it has deployed 2,000 personnel to ensure a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Tanimola Obasa, its spokesman, in a statement on Thursday in Jos, said that the measure was aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Obasa urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles during the celebration, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

The statement quoted Dr Solomon Olasupo, NSCDC Commandant in the state, as saying that security agencies had put in place necessary measures to protect Nigerians during the celebrations.

It urged Plateau residents to be law-abiding and report to security agents, any group, or individuals who might want to truncate the fragile peace being enjoyed in the state. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

