ZAMFARA State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,320 personnel to ensure successful Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Aliyu Garba, disclosed this at a press conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

Garba said that the deployment was to ensure adequate security before, during and after the celebration across the state.

“This is in view of the fact that the celebration is expected to pull a huge crowd from all nooks and crannies of Gusau metropolis and the state at large.

“The pressure points will mainly be the seven eid praying grounds in Gusau metropolis and other praying grounds in the headquarters of the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Our duty is to ensure that the celebration is done without any difficulty and or to record zero casualties throughout this period by preventing mischief-makers such as miscreants, hoodlums and disgruntled elements from causing rancour and security threats before, during and after the celebration.

“We arrange to provide adequate security at the praying venues, to prevent any act of vandalism of government properties and critical national assets and infrastructure before, during, and after the celebration to maintain law and order throughout the period.

“All our Area Commanders are to ensure that all divisions under their jurisdictions make the same deployment efficiently and effectively at divisional level with regards to this celebration.

“Consequently, all personnel deployed are strongly required to maintain the high level of discipline and decorum with a high sense of professionalism in relating with other friendly forces, voluntary organisations, and civil society,” he explained.

He charged officers and men of the command to maintain a high level of respect and regards for constituted authorities, adding that they must be civil but firm in discharging their duties.

“All officers at the divisional level should be properly briefed before, during, and after deployment.

“We urge the good people in Zamfara State to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of a person, syndicate, or group with criminal intent to the nearest security formation for prompt action.

“Parents and guardians also should be very observant of their children/wards in order to ensure their safety as criminals have now devised new methods and strategies of causing harm to minors,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)