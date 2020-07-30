Eid-el-Kabir: Obi charges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, has asked Nigerian Muslims to use the solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for divine intervention.

Obi said in a message on Wednesday to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities by Muslims, that poor leadership was threatening our nationhood and there was need to seek God’s intervention. He decried the blood of thousands of innocent souls being wasted daily in our land at various troubled spots, saying that they were enough reasons to plead to God to save this country from further destruction.

Obi called on Nigerians to use the period to offer fervent prayers for the unity and stability of the nation, seriously under threat due to poor leadership, religious intolerance and tribal bias.

According to Obi, the intense prayers for our country had become very expedient as our nationhood is continually loosing breath under poor leadership, corruption, insecure of lives and property and mismanagement of public funds. He also urged the Muslim faithful to pray that the novel coronavirus pandemic ends in no distant time.

“Our economy is already under stress, the post-COVID-19 era is going to be challenging, our nation needs all the divine help we can get now,” Obi said.

He noted that this year’s Sallah “coming at this critical time in our national life, provides the citizens an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiments and unite against their prevailing common challenges.”

The former Anambra State Governor stated that it was high time Nigerians leveraged on their cultural, religious and tribal diversities to achieve the desired national unity and develop worthy of the title ‘Giant of Africa’.

He further charged the people not to allow the present challenges to make them lose the dignity and modesty as a people and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir celebration and the divine succor it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel.

Obi wished all Nigerians joyful and peaceful Sallah celebrations.

– July 30, 2020 @ 7:16 GMT /

