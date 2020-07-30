GOMBE State Police Command on Wednesday warned that it would monitor to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the Eid-El- Kabir period.

In a statement through its spokesperson, Supr. Mary Malum, the command reiterated that the rules and guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the coronavirus pandemic must be adhered to by all people.

It assured that adequate security arrangements had been made ahead of the festivities, to ensure a peaceful celebration.

According to it, adequate police personnel has been deployed to ensure a hitch-free celebration, just as all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders have been directed to secure their areas of operation.

The Command advised people to be conscious of their security while celebrating and report any suspicious movement to security agents.(NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 12:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)