ABUBAKAR Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice, has called on Muslims to continue to fervently pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

In a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Malami felicitated with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Adha after observing Eid prayers in Birnin-Kebbi.

“The period of Eid and sacrifices come with numerous lessons including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection, and empathy, among others”, he said.

He also called for enhanced mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, good neighborliness and needy-centered approaches during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

He, therefore, urged Muslims to continue to be law-abiding and embark on sober reflections as they celebrate the Eid.

“Also, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge you to observe all laid down safety protocols and guidelines as issued by the authorities with a view to containing the spread of the disease in the country”.

The minister responded to questions from newsmen on the current media attack on his person. “I think that it is the burden of leadership that whoever is appointed a leader, will naturally be open to attacks, one way or another.

“The good one has been doing can hardly be seen when one remains in office.

“It has been a common tradition for people to attack the President, Governors and those at the helm of affairs or in positions of leadership and responsibility, and I cannot, certainly, be an exception”.

He stressed that the constitution is clear on where there exists impunity and how it can best be handled and addressed.

“It is not about attacks on persons, it is about compliance with the law, and we are there to fight impunity.

“The bottom line is whether in the fight against impunity we are working in line and in tune with the law”.

He said that the greatest consideration is what the Law provides and whether indeed we operated within the spirit of the law, or have gone contrary to the Law. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

