SENATOR Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe Central), has called on Nigerians to remain united at this time of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in spite of the various challenges facing the country.

Goje in a Sallah message signed by his Media aide, Mrs Lillian Nworie, in Abuja on Friday rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the occasion of the Eid al Adha.

Goje, who is the Chairman of the North East Caucus in the National Assembly, enjoined Muslims to seize the blessings of the season and pray fervently for the progress of Nigerians and Nigeria.

He implored Nigerians to embrace one another and shun any form of discrimination amongst themselves.

“At this feast of sacrifice, I call on Nigerians to be their brothers keeper at all times in providing the unity that can move the country forward and frustrate the nefarious activities of criminals among us,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to celebrate the Sallah in conformity with COVID-19 safety protocols just as he lauded their courage in the fight against the pandemic.

He commended them for their support and cooperation with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in his steps to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

He also prayed for those infected by the pandemic to recover soon and those who lost their loved ones to be comforted by the Almighty Allah.

“As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2020 Eid-el- Kabir faithfully, my heart rejoices with you.

“I wish you to have more fulfilling years in store for you and may Allah provide for all of your needs forever.

“On this Eid-el-Kabir, may the peace of Allah abide with you, may His glory overwhelm, and may his favour, grace and mercy never depart from our life, now and forever,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 15:29 GMT |

