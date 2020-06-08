EKITI House of Assembly is to inaugurate a Legislative Consultative Council, which will comprise former speakers, deputy speakers, past clerks and current principal officers of the house before the third quarters of 2020.

The Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, disclosed this on Monday in his address during the special plenary sitting in commemoration of the one year in office of sixth Assembly members at the Assembly’s chamber, Ado-Ekiti.

According to Afuye, the council which will serve as an advisory body to the leadership, assist in the evaluation of its activities and objectives as well as give expertise advice and suggestions toward the attainment of the vision and goals of the House.

Aside, Afuye also announced the establishment of Public Enlightenment and Communication Services and Centre for Women and Child Development, which would address issues relating to women and children generally for their development.

The speaker debunked the claim that any State House of Assembly comprising 100 per cent members of the ruling party was usually seen as rubber stamp.

He said: “The Ekiti Assembly comprises 26 members, who are All Progressives Party (APC), is of robust and standard members, who are passionately determined to make laws that are people-oriented for development.

He thanked members, who elected him as their speaker for the confidence reposed in him and their supports which, he added, had made the sixth Assembly achievement so far commendable.

“Within the last one year, the House received 25 Executive Bills and 19 of them had been passed and assented to by Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

“The remaining six bills are at various stages at the committee level, we have ensured that bills passed so far went through the necessary due processes of lawmaking.

“The truth is that this sixth Assembly has been focused, assiduous and fired with an uncommon zeal to transform Ekiti using the instrumental of law to galvanise and propel legislative activities to a new enviable height,” Afuye said.

The speaker also disclosed that the House had already developed its own operational website.

Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan, urged members to continue to maintain unity of purpose, assuring them that members of staff would continue to support and give selfless service.

The Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN), Ekiti chapter, Mr Gbenga Oluwajuyigbe assured the lawmakers of robust relationship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House through a resolution called on the Ekiti government to rename the Ekiti Civic Centre under construction as John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Cultural Centre, in recognition of his achievements.

The motion was moved by Mr Ajibade Adeyemi, Moba Constituency, APC, and seconded by Adeoye Aribasoye, Ikole Constituency 2, APC, which was subsequently passed.

There were goodwill messages from members, the Special Adviser on Legislative Affairs, Mr Abiola Olowookere and Chairman, Ekiti House of Assembly Commission, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun.

High points of the event were the unveiling of the Assembly’s Legislative Agenda, 2019 to 2023 and the Parliament Journal of Ekiti House Assembly; the House later adjourned until June 11. (NAN)

