EKITI Government has organised training for its information officers to enhance effective service delivery.

The Ekiti Head of Civil Service (HOS), Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, while inaugurating the training called on Information Officers to utilise the opportunity provided by the government through the Office of Capacity Development and Reforms to acquire higher qualifications.

Ajayi said the call became necessary in order for the affected officers to boost their capability and equally brighten their chances of career progression in the civil service.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two-day workshop was organised by the Office of Capacity Development and Reforms for the Information Officers in the Ministry of Information, Tourism and Values Orientation and other government establishments.

Ajayi said there was the need for Information Officers to be versatile and exhibit professionalism as well as ethical ideals in the course of discharging their duties as government’s image makers.

He said that the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration believed that disseminating information about government policies and programmes to the public without contradiction and controversy required special communication skills and knowledge.

He explained that it was the desire for the workshop to refresh the officers and as well update their knowledge on current trends in communication and information dissemination strategies.

The Head of Service expressed confidence that the workshop would make the participants more effective and efficient in their onerous tasks.

He enjoined them to concentrate and participate fully to enable them to improve on their performance and to justify the government’s investment in the capacity building workshop.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Capacity Development and Reforms, Mr Dare Ajayi, commended the Ekiti government for giving priority to training and retraining of the entire Ekiti workforce.

He noted that the resource persons for the workshop were experienced and articulate media practitioners who had proven their worth in the field of journalism.

He gave the assurance that they would surely impart the required knowledge to participants as expected.

NAN

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 09:00 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)