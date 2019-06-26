THE representatives of security agencies in the country, including the Army, Police, State Security Service, SSS, Civil Defence, NDLEA, and NAPTIP as well as officials in charge of security matters across the 36 states will converge on Ado-Ekiti on Thursday and Friday for the Federal and States Security Administrators Meeting, FSSAM.

The meeting, which holds quarterly, is being hosted by Ekiti State government. Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor, will declare open the meeting on Thursday.

Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said in a statement on Tuesday that the forum would discuss issues of security threats in the country and proffer solutions to them.

FSSAM comprises Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office in the Presidency, as Chairman, Secretary to State Governments and their Permanent Secretaries in charge of security and representatives of all security agencies in the country.

The statement assured that adequate preparations have been made by the planning committee to ensure a successful hosting of the meeting in Ado-Ekiti.

