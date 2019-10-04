EKITI State Government says it would soon enact a law that would prevent succeeding governments from abandoning projects initiated by their predecessors.

The State Commissioner for Information, Tourism, and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, said this in Ado Ekiti on Friday, while speaking at an event to commemorate World Tourism Day.

According to the Commissioner, the law, when put in place, would check the wanton abandonment of projects by succeeding governments.

He decried the attitude of the last administration towards certain projects initiated by Fayemi during his first term.

He cited Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort as one of the projects that the Fayemi-led administration spent huge sums of money to resuscitate.

Olumilua stated that the proposed law, when put in place, would prevent such acts.

The commissioner also stated that tourist centres would be franchised, calling on well to do individuals and corporate bodies to invest in the sector.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Adekunbi Obaisi, who lauded the state government for approving the commemoration of the day, said it was to sensitise the public to the many tourist centres in the state.

NAN reports that earlier in the day, a road show had been staged to create awareness on the World Tourism Day.

The theme for the celebration is, “Tourism and Jobs, Better Future for All”.(NAN)

– Oct. 4, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)