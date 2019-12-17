OLUROPO Oyetade, the Director of Highway Designs, South-South in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, on Tuesday said the design for Ekpoma township erosion control in Edo was ready for implementation.

Oyetade made this known when he inspected the Ekpoma erosion control site to address the design problems.

He stated that as part of efforts to address some of the problems of the erosion control design, some of the structures and houses that would obstruct the project would have to be demolished.

My coming here today is to appraise all the design problems with the view to providing lasting solution to erosion problems in Ekpoma.

“In order to address the erosion problems permanently, some structures and houses have to give way and compensation would be adequately paid where necessary,” he said.

He said: “our focus is on the two alignments in the four sections of the roads. These sections include Lokoja-Okene; Okene-Auchi; Auchi-Ehor and Ehor-Benin respectively.’’

Oyetade also said: “the four contractors handling the different sections of the road have been mobilised to sites.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetade used the opportunity of the tour to pay a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of the town, Ehizojie Abumere, the Onojie of Ekpoma.

The director pleaded with the ruler to ensure the support and cooperation of the communities in areas affected by the reconstruction.

He said: “we want you to help us sensitise the community to cooperate with us because some structures and houses will have to be demolished.

According to him, compensation will be paid to those whose properties are affected.

His Royal Highness, Ehizojie Abumere said the communities would surely be made to cooperate with the ministry to ensure a lasting solution against erosion in the town.

The ruler, represented by Chief Benson Idobowa, explained that the people had long lived with erosion devastation, adding that they would be glad to witness the intervention. (NAN)

– Dec. 17, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

