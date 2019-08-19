THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its leaders should not exonerate themselves from the attack on the former Deputy Senate President (DSP), Ike Ekweremadu, accusing them of playing politics when IPOB “raised a terror in the South East.”

Condemning the attack on Ekweremadu on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany, in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and the ruling party expressed regret that some of the people and organisations who openly supported IPOB in the past are now raising their voices.

The statement reads:

“The APC strongly condemns the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past Deputy Senate President and serving Senator by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

“Those involved in the despicable actions and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character. No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was.

“It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad.

“It is, however, regrettable that some of the people and organisations who had offered these irresponsible elements open support in the past are raising their voices now.

“It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions when IPOB raised a terror group in the South East.

“It is clear that PDP and its other shortsighted co-travelers who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.

“Are we surprised by the PDP’s hypocritical reaction to the unfortunate attack on Senator Ekweremadu? No! The PDP and their leaders have acted true to type.

“This is what happens when politicians become myopic and allow narrow sentiments becloud their sense of judgement.

“We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident.”

