FORMER Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the principal officers of the minority caucus of the ninth Senate on their emergence.

Ekweremadu, in a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, expressed confidence in the abilities of the minority leaders to effectively perform their roles.

He noted that they had what it takes to rally the Peoples Democratic Party members in the red chamber as a formidable opposition in the Senate and the polity.

He said, “I heartily congratulate my brother, friend, and ally, Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate my brothers, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Philip Adudua, and Clifford Ordia on their emergence as Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Whip, respectively.

“These are honours well deserved. With this, the PDP is good to go as a formidable opposition in the Senate and the polity as a whole as we will all work together to strengthen our party and democracy for the good governance and development of Nigeria”. – Punch

– June 15, 2019 @ 16:57 GMT |

