A University don, Dr Bashir Yankuzu, on Monday, asked members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians over the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, describing the incident as a global embarrassment to the country

Yankuzu, a lecturer at the Faculty of Education Science, Federal University of Science and Technology, Minna condemned the attack on Sen. Ekweremadu by the proscribed IPOB in Germany.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, that no nation can grow or develop if its citizens have no respect for its leaders.

“It is a bad omen for Biafra if what IPOB did to the former deputy senate president is the kind of nation they are advocating and seeking for international support to establish.

“This act is totally uncivilised and condemnable. Surprisingly, Ekweremadu has told the world how he worked the release of someone who openly showed his disloyalty to united Nigeria, just because he is an Igbo.

“With the happenings now, it is evident that shielding someone from the law can never be a solution to our problems.

“Ironically, the senator was a onetime deputy senate president of Nigeria, who should know better.

“It is for our collective interest that those of us loyal to united Nigeria show our patriotism and loyalty to our nation not minding where we come from.

“Unless we begin to see challenges of our country as ours and its successes as ours, I doubt if we can ever overcome the myriads of problems we are facing as a Nation.

“As for those advocating for a separate country, i think, they should be encouraged to channel what they need through proper channels.

“I believe for great number of us, this is better than people continuously engaging in acts that are not only embarrassing to themselves, but also to the remaining peace loving Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)

