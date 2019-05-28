JOHN Abah, Country Director, DAI International Development Company, said on Tuesday that Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State would ensure sustainable economic growth and development in his second tenure.

Abah said this in Kaduna in a paper titled, “Taking Kaduna State from Good to Great: The Challenge of Personal Example”, presented at El-Rufa’i’ second term in office inaugural lecture.

He said that the governor had taken the state to new pedestals in terms of socio-economic development and effective governance that would positively touch the lives of the people.

“For instance, his administration made Kaduna the number one in the World Bank’s ranking of ease of doing business which enabled the state to attract 400 million U.S. dollars investment in the last four years.

“He has undertaken painstaking reforms in the education sector by renovating and reconstructing schools and weeding out about 22,000 unqualified teachers and replacing them with 25,000 qualified ones.

“He has improved the productive sectors, built the needed infrastructure for sustainable economic growth, improved service delivery in the health sector and several social welfare packages for women and youth empowerment,” Abah said.

He assured the people of the state that El-Rufa’i would do far better in his second tenure as the governor of the state, considering his giant stride in social and economic transformation.

According to him, El-Rufa’i’s vision to “Make Kaduna Great Again’’ will certainly be achieved following the courageous and life-impacting leadership style of the governor.

“You are lucky to have such a man as your leader. He is a visionary leader with foresight on what he wants to achieve for his people.

“Give him the needed support and he will successfully lead you to greatness.”

One of the paper’s discussants, Mrs. Saudat Mahdi, Secretary General, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, said that El-Rufa’i second tenure was the continuation of the journey to greatness in Kaduna State.

Mahdi called on the people to give him all the necessary support, adding that success in leadership largely depended on the support-base a leader enjoyed from his people.

She thanked the governor for being gender-sensitive following his decision to choose a woman as his running mate adding that they were successful at the poll.

The discussant, however, urged the governor to listen more to his people, so as to carry everyone along and together move the state forward.

Also, Mrs. Priscilla Akut of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, noted the protracted security challenge that had continued to draw the state back.

According to her, ensuring security is not a one man business but the responsibility of all, adding that the people must support the government to provide the needed security for development to thrive.

Responding, El-Rufa’i thanked the people of the state for the overwhelming support given to him throughout his first tenure.

He thanked the outgoing Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bantex, describing him as a dedicated, straightforward and result oriented person.

