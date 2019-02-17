Election postponement: Committee of Youth appeals for sustainable democratic practices

THE Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitization (CYMS) has called on youths to foster sustainable democratic practices in the wake of the postponement of the general elections.

CYMS, in a statement issued by its Director General, Mr Obinna Nwaka, on Sunday in Abuja said the committee’s attention had been drawn to the plans of some groups to embark on protests at the INEC Headquarters due to the recent postponement.

According to Nwaka, CYMS as an organisation is saddled with the responsibility of uniting and empowering youths.

It, therefore, totally disassociates itself from any such protests.

“The CYMS joins other groups, especially the political institutions, to condemn the postponement.

“Nonetheless, we also implore all Nigerians, especially the Youth to shun any form of electoral violence, thuggery or involvement in any act that may damage their future,” Nwaka said.

He said that the committee was optimistic that the postponement of the election by the INEC was to allow for proper conduct the election and in the best interest of the country.

“The CYMS uses this medium to appeal to all Nigerians and our members nationwide on behalf of INEC and the Federal Government for the sudden development.

“The CYMS charges security agencies to arrest and persecute the people involved in smuggling of Voters’ Card and other INEC sensitive materials as recorded in Abia and other States.

“While imploring all Nigerian youths to remain calm, we pray and commiserate with the good people of Kaduna State for the loss of lives before the postponement of the election,” Nwaka said.

