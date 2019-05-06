THE governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has said that the election was credible in local government areas that he won, compared to where Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party scored highly.

He alleged that dead people’s votes were among the votes garnered by the PDP in the state.

Mr. Ihedioha was declared winner of the March 9 governorship election in Imo State, which Mr. Nwosu also participated in on the platform of the Action Alliance.

Nwosu alleged that the majority of the dead persons’ votes came from the three local government areas in Mbaise, were the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, got almost 130,000 votes.

Nwosu, who spoke to journalists in Owerri on Sunday, alleged that the forensic investigation carried out on the ballot papers used in the March 23 governorship election in the state revealed that “hundreds of dead people were among those that voted for Ihedioha.”

He said that the leave granted him by the Governorship Petitions Tribunal to inspect the materials for the election was important in the litigation process.

He accused the Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otunta, of “not announcing the original results of the election at the collation centre.”

Nwosu said, “It was shocking to discover that dead people were among those that voted for the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, in Aboh Mbaise, Ezinihitte and Ahiazu local government areas, where he got unimaginable figures.

“After the election and the results announced, I made it clear to my supporters that there was no election in Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte.

“I told them that my results were changed in favour of Ihedioha.

“After we got Certified True Copies of the election materials, to our greatest surprise, we discovered that hundreds of dead people voted for Ihedioha.

“We have people who came to tell us that the names of their relations that died long ago were on the list of registered voters and they actually voted.

“We also discovered, to our utmost dismay, that what the Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otunta, declared, was totally different from the total number of registered voters that the Card Reader recorded, especially in those three local government areas.

“I have never seen this high level of manipulation and electoral fraud, but I have high hopes in the judiciary and that is why we are relying on the Tribunal to get justice.

“There was credible election in the areas where I won. People voted and the figures were justified.

“I challenge anybody to go and check the results of the local government areas where I won, unlike the three local government areas in Mbaise.” – Punch

– May 6, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT |

