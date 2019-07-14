Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has expressed delight over the emergence of Prof. Lawal Bilbis, an indigene of the north-western state, as the Vice-chancellor of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Bilbis had emerged as the new head of the institution after flooring many others that fought for the position.

Matawalle, in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs, on Saturday in Gusau, described Bilbis’ emergence as “timely and a pride to Zamfara and its people”.

He quoted the governor as saying that he was overwhelmed with the news of Bilbis’ emergence as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution, noting that it was the first time a Zamfara Indigene was occupying that office.

“The governor has promised to fully support the new Vice Chancellor to bring positive changes by injecting new ideas that will take the university to greater heights,” the statement stated.

It further quoted Matawalle as thanking the university’s Governing Council for choosing Bilbis, the pioneer Vice chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, as its new helmsman, and urged Bilbis to use his experience to improve the school’s fortune.

Bilbis, a Professor of Biochemistry, had been Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), at UDUS before he moved to the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi as the pioneer Vice Chancellor from where he secured the new appointment.(NAN)

