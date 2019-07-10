THE Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Bahago, has commended Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on the appointment of Mrs Mary Berje as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Bahago gave the commendation when the CPS paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Minna on Wednesday.

Berje was a staff member with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in Minna before her appointment to succeed Malam Jibrin Ndace.

The Emir, therefore, urged the CPS to be committed and dedicated to work by portraying a good image of the present administration.

He described her as a “trust worthy person which had earned her the appointment as the first female Chief Press Secretary in the history of the state”.

He advised her to remain committed, hardworking and disciplined and discharge her duty diligently.

“I want to urge you to remain committed, hardworking and disciplined to affirm the popular saying that” what a man can do, a woman can do it better, ” he said.

The Emir described the present administration as economy-driven one that needed trust worthy people to deliver on its mandate.

He, therefore, prayed God to grant unto her wisdom to successfully discharge her duties.

Earlier, Barje had said she was at the palace to seek the fatherly blessings of the royal father to enable her to succeed in the discharge of her duties.

She gave assurance to operate an open door policy in line with the policy of the present administration which was geared toward the economic advancement of the state

-NAN

