THE Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday constituted 23 Standing Committees and the chairmen to carry out its legislative functions.

The Speaker of the assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi made the announcement during the plenary at the Assembly complex in Enugu.

According to Ubosi, Geoffrey Mbah representing Oji-River constituency will head Information and Communication Committee while James Akadu of Igbo Etiti West will chair Education, Science and Technology Committee.

The speaker listed other committee heads to include: Chinedu Ukwu of Aninri, Youths and Sports, Hillary Ugwu of Enugu East Rural, Agriculture and Natural resources.

Chief Sam Ngene of Enugu South, Urban and Health; Ethel Ugwuanyi of Igboeze North II, Water Resources; Mr. Iloabuchi Aniagu of Nkanu West, Local Government and ENSIEC Matters while Mr. Chima Obieze of Ezeagu will chair Works, House and Urban Development.

Mr. Emeka Ugwuera of Udi North to head Judiciary, Public Petition, Ethics and Privilege, Mrs. Jane Eneh of Awgu North, Civil service and Labour matters and Mr. Johnson Chukwuobasi of Awgu South, Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

Others are Chief Paul Nnajiofor of Nkanu East, Rural Development and SDG; Mr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu of Udenu, Tender Board, Rules and Business while Mr. Ibekaku Onoh of Enugu North heads Lands and Foreign Investment.

Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze of Isiuzo heads Transport, Intergovernmental and Housing Services; Mr. Innocent Ugwu of Igboeze North I, Commerce and Industry and Mrs. Onyinye Ugwu of Enugu South Rural, Gender Affairs and Social Welfare.

Mr. Ezenta Ezeani of Igbo Etiti East, Finance and Appropriation; Mr. Emeka Madu of Igboeze South, Enugu Capital Territory and Mr. Chuka Eneh of Udi heads South, Petroleum Resources and Environmental Management.

Dr. Chinedu Nwamba of Nsukka East will head Public Account and Anti Corruption and Mr.Josephat Okrika of Uzo-Uwani, Chieftaincy and tourism.

The Speaker asked the deputy speaker, Mr. Uche Ugwu, to constitute members to the committees to enable them to commence work immediately.

In another development, the assembly held a valedictory session for its former member, Mr. David Ngene, who represented Nkanu constituency in the old Anambra State House of Assembly.

Speaking during the session, member representing Nkanu West constituency, Mr.Iloabuchi Aniagu, described Ngene as a pathfinder, who helped to guide political awareness among his constituents.

Aniagu noted that the former lawmaker contributed his quota in the development of the state through positions he held and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

A onetime Enugu State Governor in the old Anambra State, Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo, said his former commissioner of Finance was a diligent and transparent in his financial dealings.

He maintained that those qualities endured many people to him and urged Ngene family to be comforted as their father lived a life worthy of emulation. (NAN)

– July 2, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

