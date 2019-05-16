A bill to authorise the appropriation of N7.1 billion for Capital and Recurrent expenditure for 2019 fiscal year has scaled through the first reading in Enugu State House of Assembly.

The executive bill, which was presented by the Leader of the House, Mr Ikechukwu Ezugwu, on Thursday seeks to amend the state’s appropriation law by reallocating resources in the existing budget.

Ezeugwu said that the bill also seeks to ensure that funds appropriated to ministries, departments, agencies and organs of government were released on time and used for the purpose of their release.

Speaking thereafter, the Deputy Speaker, Chief Donatus Uzogbado, who presided over the plenary, asked members to study the bill, so as to give it the needed and necessary debate on the adjourned date.

Uzogbado said that the bill when enacted would reallocate items in the existing 2019 budget and not a supplementary budget.

The House adjourned to May 21. (NAN)

– May 16, 2019 @ 19:29 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)