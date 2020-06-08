The Local Government Council Election Tribunal in Enugu State, has dismissed an application by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to terminate the petition of the African Peoples Alliance (APA), candidate in Enugu South.

It would be recalled that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) had on Feb. 29 conducted the local government election in the state.

The Chairmanship candidate of the APA in Enugu South Local Government Area, Mr Chukwunonso Ogbe, had approached the tribunal alleging massive irregularities that marred the process in the area.

Joined in the petition, EP/013/2020, as first and second respondents are the winner of the election, Mr Monday Eneh, and the PDP respectively and others.

However, in a preliminary objection, the first and second respondents through their counsel, Mr Tochukwu Maduka, raised a preliminary objection to strike out the petition.

Maduka had told the tribunal that the petitioners failed to file their pre-trial forms within the time provided by the rules of court and or practice direction of the tribunal.

However, the tribunal in its ruling dismissed the application for lacking in merit.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Mr Joseph Onah, who read the ruling, said that the petitioner filed his pre-trial forms within a period of five days after the order of the tribunal was made.

The tribunal chairman further adjourned the matter until June 16, for pre-trial.

