THE Enugu State Government has given one month ultimatum to tricycle and motorcycle operators in Enugu North senatorial zone to obtain plate numbers and rider’s permit.

The senatorial zone comprises Igboeze North and South Local Government Areas, Igboetiti, Nsukka, Udenu and Uzouwani council areas

Chief Matthias Ekweremadu, the state Commissioner for Transport gave the directive in Nsukka on Wednesday at an interactive forum with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the tricycles and motorcycles associations in the zone.

The commissioner warned that failure to do so would attract sanctions including impounding of their tricycles and motorcycles.

Ekweremadu noted with dismay that over 60 per cent of tricycles and motorcycles operating in the zone had no plate numbers and rider’s permit, which he described as `illegal and unacceptable’.

“All operators of tricycles and motorcycles in the zone are given one month from today, Feb. 5 to get their plate numbers and rider’s permit from the state government or their tricycles and motorcycles will be impounded by the ministry.

“This forum is organised to sensitise operators and make them to know the importance of having plate numbers and rider’s permit.

“Operators should also have correct paper particulars of their tricycles and motorcycles as well as ensure that their side mirrors are functioning well, while plying on roads,” he said.

He explained that the rider’s permit which was an equivalent of drivers’ license was approved by the Enugu State government in 2019 for all tricycles and motorcycles operators in the state.

“The rider’s permit lasts for three years before renewal and the cost is N6,000.

“If you want to get your plate number and rider’s permit, come to the ministry of transport in Enugu or its office in Nsukka local government.

“Your plate number identifies you as the owner of a tricycle or motorcycle and if it is stolen the number will help the law enforcement agencies to recover it.

“Without rider’s permit you are plying on the road illegally and in case of any accident you will be jailed because you are not licensed to ply the road,” he said.

In a remark, Mrs Chinwe Ugwu, the Transition Committee Chairman, Nsukka Local Government Area, lauded the ministry for the forum aimed at sensitising operators of tricycle and motorcycles in the zone on what they were expected to do.

Ugwu, who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Mrs Oby Nweze, also lauded the ministry for extending the enforcement of plate number and rider’s permit in the zone from two weeks to one month, as requested by Nsukka council.

“I thank the ministry for this meeting that allow operators to air their views as well as extend the date for the enforcement of acquiring the plate number and rider’s permit for operators in the zone from two weeks to one month, “she said.

Also speaking, Mr Chika Eze the Chairman of the state Motorcycles Association commended the ministry for organising the forum while promising that his members would abide by all the directives of the ministry.

Eze however, pleaded with the commissioner to extend the deadline for the enforcement by three months to enable operators to get the money but the commissioner rejected the request. (NAN)

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

