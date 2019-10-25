Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has declared that the era of reckless spending by public office holders was over in the state.

The governor said this on Friday in Ilorin in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the governor was reacting to a news report by an Ilorin based newspaper that he bought three bullet-proof vehicles for himself, his and son.

According to Ajakaye, the governor has no reason to feign modesty as alleged in the report.

“His decision to be prudent with public funds is deliberate and is a pointer to his philosophy of selfless service to the people.

“His administration is a clear departure from the rapacious regimes Kwarans have recently rejected.

“The newspaper is gravely mistaken to think that Governor AbdulRazaq belongs to that horrible past,” he said.

He, therefore, gave the medium 24 hours to retract and take down the story from all its platforms, apologise to him, or face legal consequences for the libelous report.

According to him, the Governor, being a true son of the soil, fully appreciates the need to conserve scarce public funds to serve the best interest of the suffering people of Kwara State.

“He will, therefore, never engage in reckless spending of public funds. ‘Omo onilu oni je o tu’ (son of the soil will not allow his town to scatter).

“Going forward, we’ll like to state that the Governor is a citizen and a public official who reserves the right to keep his good name and that of his family.

“The governor also reserves the right to seek legal redress in the event that the demands above are not met within 24 hours from 25 October 2019,” the statement added.

