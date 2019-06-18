THE European Union Election Observer Mission to Nigeria will present its final report and recommendations to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday (today).

The mission stated this in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and dated June 14, 2019.

The letter signed by the Head of Delegation, Ketil Karlsen, read, “On behalf of the delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, I write to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I would like to use this opportunity to request a meeting with the European Union Election Observation Mission to the recent general elections.

“The EOM is back in Nigeria for the purpose of presenting the final report and recommendations arising from the general elections.

“I have the honour of proposing the meeting for Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

“The purpose of the meeting would be to present a copy of the report and recommendations of the EU Observer Mission to you as we work with Nigerian authorities and all stakeholders to begin a conversation on how to continue to improve electoral administration in Nigeria.

“We also look forward to using the opportunity to engage your good self and offices on the wider EU support for the National Assembly on a wide range of issues, including but not limited to institutional building.

“We are mindful that our letter has not made provision for alternative timings and dates.

“This is because the mission has planned many meetings and activities, and plans to return to Europe on June 20. We therefore plead for your indulgence.”

-PUNCH

BE

– June 18, 2019 @ 08:05 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)